Milliken Construction, Inc.

Whether you are remodeling your home, restoring your home due to damage, or renovating your business offices – Milliken Construction’s years of experience and expertly qualified staff make Milliken a solid choice to complete your project on time, and on budget. We specialize in remodeling, restorations, electrical repair, structural repair, and outdoor living spaces and much more. Registered in Texas under #2745 and licensed in New Mexico under #89317. Milliken Construction warranties all completed work. We are always more than happy to look over your project and provide you with a free, comprehensive quotation. Milliken Construction has been an El Paso institution for over 70 years – you can trust you’re in good hands.

2515 E. Yandell Drive, El Paso, TX 79903 | 915.544.0371