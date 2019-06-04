77 Stone is a Professional Stone Countertop Company

Locally owned and operated, 77 Stone is a Professional Stone Countertop Company – fully insured, and certified by all the major quartz and recycled glass companies, thus ensuring your warranty and guaranteeing your satisfaction. Or choose from our unparalleled selections of top-quality natural stones including: granites, marbles, soapstone and more. 77 Stone is the region’s largest professional countertop company – completing hundreds of residential and commercial projects yearly. And what that mean’s to you – is that we are credible, capable and experienced. Because what’s most important to us, is that you get the best value from the best company.

Visit our showroom at 337 E. Sunset Road El Paso TX 79922, or call us at 915.590.0770.