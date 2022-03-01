EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas state Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez received two-thirds of the early votes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, according to unofficial early voting results for District 79.

Ordaz Perez and state Rep. Art Fierro, both Democrats and incumbents, were forced against each other for the seat after redistricting changes left El Paso with four seats of representation in the Texas House rather than five.

Unofficial early voting results show Ordaz Perez has earned 63% of the vote; Fierro received 37% of the 6,286 votes cast.

As KTSM previously reported, In November, Ordaz Perez announced she would challenge Fierro for his seat after changing her voting address to a residence on El Paso’s East Side.

Following the 2020 Census, Gov. Greg Abbott approved new political maps created during redistricting in the state. Redistricting is a reference to the process where political districts are drawn based on population and are done every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau conducts its survey of the population in the United States.

Ordaz Perez’s House District 76, was removed from El Paso, putting her home in District 77, now represented by Lina Ortega.

Ordaz Perez said she would not run against Ortega. And, said the two were being punished by Texas House Republicans for breaking quorum during a special session held by the Legislature.

Earlier this year, the Texas Eighth Court of Appeals ruled Ordaz Perez could run for the seat after Fierro submitted a claim she did not move into the district in time to satisfy residency requirements.

Ahead of the March 1 primary, Fierro and Ordaz Perez raised over $110,000 combined political contributions to their campaigns for the Texas House District 79 seat.