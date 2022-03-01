EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)00 Incumbent David Stout is leading with 45.09% of the early vote in the Democratic primary for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 2.

Stout needs 50% + 1 of the votes to avoid a run-off.

Challenger Judy Gutierrez is close behind with 38.76%, followed by Carlos Soto with 16.15%.

If this race does go into a run-off, meaning no candidate gets at least 50% of the vote, the run-off election date will be May 24., with the early voting period from May 16-20.

Precinct 2 covers Downtown El Paso and parts of Central, East, the Lower Valley and more.

All of the candidates running are democrats there were no Republicans running in the primary.

The candidates included Stout, the incumbent, who has been the commissioner for Precinct 2 since 2015. Former city employee Judy Gutierrez, who unsuccessfully ran for City Council District 2 in 2020, and El Paso business owner Carlos Soto, who has not run for a political office in the past.

Election day votes are not yet updated, but a total of 4,454 ballots were cast for this race in early voting, including 928 absentee mail-in ballots.

