Your Football AND Weather Predictions; Back to the 60s; Cold Fronts Wednesday & Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Everyone’s talking (and predicting) football today. Anchor Christina Aguayo predicted the Tampa Buccaneers would win the big game. They lost this afternoon. Sports anchor Colin Deaver predicted the Kansas City Chiefs. I predicted the Buffalo Bills. True, I have never actually seen the Bills play, but I have a “good feeling” about them winning. By 10 pm tonight, either Colin or I will be using the Kleenex because the Chiefs and Bills play each other tonight. Now for your weather prediction…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a few light rain showers here and there. The winds will be light and variable at 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to 29.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny as the low-pressure system moves east into central Texas. The winds shift direction, coming in from the west at 10-25 mph. This will mean stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. Monday’s high: 60. Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 62. On Wednesday, a cold front pushes in from the NE dropping the high to 50. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few drops possible. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer at 56. A dry cold front sweeps in on Friday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 48. The north winds will range from 10-30 mph. Saturday will be sunny and 56. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and 61.