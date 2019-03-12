YISD cancels outdoor practices, activities due to El Paso weather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. YISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Ysleta Independent School District has canceled all outdoor activities for the rest of today due to the extreme weather entering the El Paso area.

Here is what the district sent out earlier today on its officials Twitter account:

"ALERT: Due to a high-wind advisory issued for the El Paso area by the National Weather Service, Ysleta ISD has canceled all outdoor sports games and practice for today, March 12. In addition, all outdoor afterschool activities will be moved indoors where possible."

The district then later clarified that UIL games could still be played. Those contests will be decided on a site-by-site basis.

"We want to clarify that all UIL sports games are still scheduled to take place today, March 12. Postponements are being decided on a site-by-site basis by athletic administrators at 'game time.' We apologize for any inconvenience."

Here is a look at what the other districts are doing.

EPISD: "EPISD Athletics is monitoring weather conditions today (Tuesday, March 12). All games are on as scheduled and any cancelation will be determined on site depending on weather conditions there."

SISD: Baseball, softball and soccer coaches will make game-time decisions on their games. Tennis has been postponed.

Clint ISD: Some middle schools have canceled practice and some tennis, baseball and softball games have been canceled. Call your school for more information.