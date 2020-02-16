Winter Storms late in the season: How common are they?

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — With two winter storms taking over the Borderland in the first two weeks of February, many may question, ‘Is this common for February?’.

According to ready.gov, Winter storms are measured by extreme cold, freezing rain, snow, ice, and high winds. All factors that have played a roll in this year’s two snow events.

According to the National Weather Service, over the last 139 years, 0.46 inches is the monthly average of precipitation for the month of February.

For February 2020 up until the 15th, El Paso has recorded 2.9 inches of precipitation, which is six times more than the monthly average.

As winter storms can last from hours to days, the hazard also tends to be costly when it comes to damages, as the national average sits at $28 Billion with repairs needed in; power, water, communication services, transportation, and fixture damages.

As the winter season is nearing its end, officials remind people to always stay prepared for a damaging storm. Click here for tips.