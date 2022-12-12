EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Possible snow flurries expected Monday night in El Paso as a winter storm system moves through the region.

El Paso is expecting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region.

This cold front is acting as the trigger we need to see precipitation, and with below freezing conditions, we expect frozen precipitation overnight.

Flurries were seen around 8pm near Transmountain and is expected to continue into the overnight hours into Tuesday.

Snow flurries coming down on Transmountain in West El Paso

No accumulation is expected from this system, but the cold air seems to be here to stay through the rest of the workweek.

