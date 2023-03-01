EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Windy Wednesday!

Expect Southwest winds at around 20-30mph, gusts possibly up to 40!💨💨💨 Expect the peak of those winds around 3-4pm.

Tomorrow winds will continue, however, with much cooler temps and possible snow flurries!❄️☃️🌨 It is going to be very early in the morning around 3-4am, at 6am we should begin drying out.

Some places like Cloudcroft, Ruidoso and Silver City could be expecting around 3-5 inches of snow!❄️

Make sure you are bundling up a lot more tomorrow morning, but after all that expect a beautiful warm weekend!

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!☀️