EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Well expect a Windy Wednesday.💨💨💨
We are looking at a Wind Advisory from noon until 9pm.
Winds throughout the morning will be a bit calmer at 15-25mph and picking up to 25-35mph in the afternoon, gusts up to 40mph.
Thankfully, winds will clear out tomorrow, however, we are expecting plenty of rain for your Mother’s Day weekend!
Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!
