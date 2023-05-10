EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Well expect a Windy Wednesday.💨💨💨

We are looking at a Wind Advisory from noon until 9pm.

Winds throughout the morning will be a bit calmer at 15-25mph and picking up to 25-35mph in the afternoon, gusts up to 40mph.

Thankfully, winds will clear out tomorrow, however, we are expecting plenty of rain for your Mother’s Day weekend!

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!