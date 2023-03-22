EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Windy Wednesday!💨💨💨

Expect string gusts around lunchtime, however, we are expecting a high of 80 today!

Cold front will move in tomorrow cooling us down close to 20 degrees! As well as bringing some moisture so make sure to bundle up!🌂☔️

As of now, we are tracking more winds for your weekend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!