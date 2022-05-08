Did Mother Nature forget that it is Mother’s Day with all these gusty winds?? Well, KTSM did not forget, and we wish you a wonderful, blessed Mother’s Day. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9PM, but the winds will die down overnight.

The picture below is the new sculpture in the roundabout at Country Club and Memory. I’m not sure what it represents, but, just like Moms, it’s beautiful, elegant, uplifting, and it’s the center of attention, especially today. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A Wind Advisory is posted until 9PM. Expect strong, gusty winds and areas of blowing dust until the winds settle down overnight. The SW winds will range from 15-50 mph, and the low will be 68.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and windy, but the winds will not be as strong with no blowing dust. The SW winds will peak at near 35 mph. Monday’s high: 93. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 94. The winds will be breezy. On Wednesday, additional moisture and instability will give us a chance of isolated area t-storms in the late afternoon/evening. Wednesday’s high: 97. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 93. Friday will be sunny with light winds and a high of 90. Saturday will be sunny with very warm, dry winds in the afternoon. Saturday’s high: 95. On Sunday, a backdoor “cool front” comes in, meaning stronger gusts on the west side. Sunday’s high: 90. Monday will be partly cloudy and 95. Hot, gusty winds return on Tuesday with a high of 99.