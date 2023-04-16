Karla, my wife Amy, and I got to meet a big star… Giancarlo Esposito. What a talented, kind, professional, inspiring man. You’ve seen him in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Star Wars Mandalorian, and much, much more. Join us at 10 pm for Karla’s interview with him. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph and will be a bit stronger on the west side. The low will be 55.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and windy with a high of 87. The SW winds will range from 10-35 mph. On Tuesday, the winds get stronger as a low-pressure disturbance passes over. West winds will gust to near 50 mph, which could stir up a dusty haze. Tuesday’s high: 82. Wednesday will be sunny with moderate winds and a high of 83. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 86. Friday will be sunny with gusty winds in the afternoon and a high of 90. Winds will gust to over 50 mph, which will stir up a dusty haze. Saturday will be sunny with cooler winds and a high of 79. Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 83.