Windy but No Dust Monday; Powerful Front Tuesday with Gusts and Blowing Dust; Big Drop in Temperatures — Your 9-Day Forecast

Fall officially began Wednesday, September 22, but today was the first time it actually felt like fall, especially after yesterday’s 92. Monday’s winds will not be as strong, but Tuesday will be a nasty weather day with gusty winds and dust. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A Wind Advisory is posted until 5 PM. The NW winds will remain gusty well into the night, approaching 40 mph on the east slopes, before slowly dying down. The skies will be clear, and the low will be 50.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 83. However, the moderate winds will range from 10-35 mph, thankfully below the level to produce blowing dust. Tuesday will bring a more powerful weather system. Strong gusty winds, which will gust over 55 mph, will produce a dusty haze. With a high of 78, the winds will turn much colder Tuesday night as lows drop into the 40s. We’ll see a few clouds on Tuesday, but the overall event is dry. Wednesday will be sunny and quite cool with a high of 72. Thursday will be sunny and 80. A very mild “cool front” moves in on Friday with north winds and a high of 75. Saturday will be sunny and 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 83.