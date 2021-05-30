Windy at Times Tomorrow; T-Showers, Cooler Tuesday; Another Shot at 100 — Your 9-Day Forecast

Take a moment this Memorial Day to remember all the service men and women who never came home.

SUNDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of showers on the far east side of El Paso County.  The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 69.
FORECAST:  Memorial Day Monday will be mostly sunny but a bit windy in the afternoon with a high of 93.  The west winds will range from 10-30 mph.  Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 90.  Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few drops here and there.  Wednesday’s high:  93.  Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 92.  Friday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers and a high of 93.  Saturday will be 94 with more scattered late day t-showers.  Sunday will be mostly sunny and 95.  Monday will be mostly sunny and 97.

