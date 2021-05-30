Windy at Times Tomorrow; T-Showers, Cooler Tuesday; Another Shot at 100 — Your 9-Day Forecast

Take a moment this Memorial Day to remember all the service men and women who never came home.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of showers on the far east side of El Paso County. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 69.

FORECAST: Memorial Day Monday will be mostly sunny but a bit windy in the afternoon with a high of 93. The west winds will range from 10-30 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 90. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few drops here and there. Wednesday’s high: 93. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 92. Friday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers and a high of 93. Saturday will be 94 with more scattered late day t-showers. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 95. Monday will be mostly sunny and 97.