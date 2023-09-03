Personally, I like to get at least four days out of a car wash. A lot of people have “unlimited” washes, but I do it myself. Well, when you see me washing, unless I’ve messed up the forecast, your car will be clean for a little while! Your very sunny forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with just an occasional cloud. The variable winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to 71.

FORECAST: Monday (Labor Day) will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds in the afternoon and windy at times. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. Monday’s high: 98. Tuesday will be sunny and 99. On Wednesday, high pressure starts to build back up over the Borderland for a few days. Wednesday will be sunny and 102. Thursday will be sunny and 102. Friday will be mostly sunny and 103. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 104. Saturday should be the hottest day. Sunday will be sunny and 102. Monday will be partly cloudy and 99.