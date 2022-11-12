If you love fall leaves, such as the beautiful yellow leaves in the pic below by Weather Watcher Ruben Morales, the very cold week ahead should accelerate the colorful transformation. If you like it warm, enjoy Sunday because a powerful cold front comes in Monday. Yes, if the data holds together, we could see the rain mix over to light snow Wednesday night. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We are in for another very chilly night tonight with a low of 36 at the airport, 32 in the valley. The skies will be clear, and the NE breeze will range from calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer thanks to the SW winds. With a high of 70, the SW winds will range from 10-40 mph. Expect stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. On Monday, a powerful low-pressure system pushes a cold front into the Borderland. With partly cloudy skies, expect NW winds at 15-50 mph. Monday’s high will only be 59 on the way to a low that night of 32. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 60. We’ll have much lighter winds on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a strong low-pressure system moves in dropping the high to 48*, which may happen in the morning as temperatures plunge that afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and rain showers. By evening, the rain showers could mix over to light snow flurries as the air gets very cold. Thursday will touch 29 in the morning before warming to 51 during a sunny afternoon. Friday will be sunny and 55. Saturday will be sunny with moderate winds and a high of 57.