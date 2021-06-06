SUNDAY NIGHT: A Wind Advisory is posted until 9 pm east of the Franklin Mountains. West winds will gust to near 45 mph before slowly dying down in the night. The low will be 76, and the skies will be clear.
FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny, hot, dry, and windy with a high of 99. The SW winds will gust to near 30 mph, not quite as strong as Sunday’s winds. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 98 with lighter winds. On Wednesday, high pressure starts to build up over Mexico and West Texas. Expect a sunny day with a high of 101. We move up to 102 on Thursday, 103 on Friday, 105 on Saturday, and an extreme 106 by next Sunday. We remain in the low 100s Monday and Tuesday.
Winds Not As Strong Monday; Highs Soar to Low 100s and Hold for Days — Your 9-Day Forecast
SUNDAY NIGHT: A Wind Advisory is posted until 9 pm east of the Franklin Mountains. West winds will gust to near 45 mph before slowly dying down in the night. The low will be 76, and the skies will be clear.