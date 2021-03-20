Winds Behave Sunday… Until Late Evening; Monday Will Be Gusty, Dusty, Colder — Your 9-Day Forecast

Spring officially began early this morning at 3:37, but the flowering pear trees in my yard decided to bloom a couple weeks ago. Too bad they cannot stay like this all year.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will diminish down to a steady breeze from the SW at 10-15 mph. The low will be 51.

FORECAST: Sunday will be a warm, moderately windy day most of the day. With a high of 82, the winds will start to pick up in the afternoon from the SW, gusting to 30, possibly 35 mph. This should be below the dust threshold. However, late Sunday night, a powerful low pressure system and cold front approach causing the winds to get gusty overnight. Monday will be “one of those days” with strong winds to near 60 mph and blowing dust. A cold front comes through with partly cloudy skies, so the high will be 68. On Tuesday, enjoy sunshine, a high of 70, and much lighter winds. Wednesday will be cloudy and windy with a slight chance of a few rain showers… light snow in the mountains of New Mexico. Wednesday’s high: 60. Thursday will be sunny and 70 with light winds.