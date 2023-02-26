The terrible winds peaked a few minutes before 1 PM Sunday with a maximum gust of 71 mph at the airport. As a comparison, a tropical storm must hit 74 mph to be declared a hurricane. Las Cruces also recorded an official gust of 71 mph. Deming reported 78 mph. At San Agustin Pass, the winds hit 95 mph!! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 9 PM across the entire Borderland. Early in the evening, the west-NW winds will range from 15-55 mph with gusts near 60 mph. Through the night, those winds will slowly start to diminish, down to 30 mph. The winds will turn very cold with a low of 34.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny with much lighter winds. The NW winds will gust to near 30 mph and will feel chilly in the morning but will not be nearly as strong as Sunday’s winds. Monday’s high: 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, windy, and warmer with a high of 69. Wednesday will be another gusty, dusty day with SW winds approaching 55 mph. This will likely stir up a dusty haze. The winds will pop the high to 72. On Thursday, prepare for a powerful, fast-moving winter-like storm with cloudy skies, very chilly winds, and even a brief, wintry mix of flurries. The high will be 52*, but will happen around midnight with cold winds through the day. Friday will be sunny and 60 after a very cold morning. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 79.