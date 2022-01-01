Wind Advisory Until 11; A Cold 19 Monday Morning — Your 9-Day Forecast

Let’s hope the weather to start 2022 is better than today’s wind storm! Do you see the tiny bird on top of the church (below). He would not have been able to perch there today with a peak wind gust of 58 mph! Don’t worry, it’s about to get a lot nicer on Sunday. Yes, a chilly day… but the winds will be light. Here’s your forecast…

FRIDAY NIGHT: A wind advisory is posted until 11 PM. The NW winds will gust to near 50 mph. Slowly overnight, the winds will die down, and the skies will clear of all showers and clouds. The low will drop to 26.

FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny with lighter winds. The NW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the high will only climb to a chilly 48. Because of the clear skies and light winds, Monday morning will be extremely cold with a low of 19. Monday will be sunny and 55. Tuesday will be sunny 64 with warmer, moderate winds in the afternoon. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and 65. A mild cool front blows in on Thursday with a high of 60. The west side will feel stronger gusts on Thursday. Friday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 65. The winds will be warmer and breezy from the SW. On Saturday, expect the winds to pick up with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Saturday’s high: 62. Clouds and showers move in Sunday with a cold front.