SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be fair with just a few clouds. A steady breeze from the SW will range from 5-15 mph. The low will be 42.
FORECAST: A Weather Authority Alert is issued for Sunday due to strong, gusty winds. A cold front will move in turning the skies cloudy with a few rain showers. A Wind Advisory is posted for the Borderland starting at 1 pm through 6 am Monday. The cooler winds will gust to 45 mph. Sunday’s high will be 57*. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 50. The chilly NW winds will gust to near 35 mph. On Tuesday, a much colder system moves in. Expect cloudy skies and a wintry mix of rain mixing over to light snow by Tuesday night. Tuesday’s high: 46*, but temperatures will drop below freezing Tuesday night. Wednesday will start out with a few clouds but turn perfectly sunny with a high of 50. The winds will still feel chilly on Wednesday. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 63. Friday will be sunny with a high of 70. Saturday will turn cloudy and windy with a cold front. A few showers will be possible with a high of 57.
Wind Advisory Sunday; Rain Mixing to Light Snow Tuesday – 9 Day Forecast
SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be fair with just a few clouds. A steady breeze from the SW will range from 5-15 mph. The low will be 42.