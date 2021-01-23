Wind Advisory Sunday; Rain Mixing to Light Snow Tuesday – 9 Day Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be fair with just a few clouds.  A steady breeze from the SW will range from 5-15 mph.  The low will be 42.
FORECAST:  A Weather Authority Alert is issued for Sunday due to strong, gusty winds.  A cold front will move in turning the skies cloudy with a few rain showers.  A Wind Advisory is posted for the Borderland starting at 1 pm through 6 am Monday.  The cooler winds will gust to 45 mph.  Sunday’s high will be 57*.  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 50.  The chilly NW winds will gust to near 35 mph.  On Tuesday, a much colder system moves in.  Expect cloudy skies and a wintry mix of rain mixing over to light snow by Tuesday night.  Tuesday’s high:  46*, but temperatures will drop below freezing Tuesday night.  Wednesday will start out with a few clouds but turn perfectly sunny with a high of 50.  The winds will still feel chilly on Wednesday.  Thursday will be partly cloudy and 63.  Friday will be sunny with a high of 70.  Saturday will turn cloudy and windy with a cold front.  A few showers will be possible with a high of 57.

