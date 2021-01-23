Wind Advisory Sunday; Rain Mixing to Light Snow Tuesday – 9 Day Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear overnight with just a few clouds. The SW breezes will range from calm to 10 mph, and the low will drop to 37. No fog.FORECAST: Saturday will be a sunny and warmer day with a high of 65. The winds will pick up in the afternoon, out of the SW at 10-25 mph. On Sunday, the skies turn cloudy with a slight chance of a few drops of rain as another cold front comes in. The chilly winds shift NW and gust to 30 mph. Sunday's high will be 55*. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 54. The chilly NW winds will gust to near 30 mph. On Tuesday, a much colder system moves in. Expect cloudy skies and a wintry mix of rain and flurries at times, especially Tuesday night. Tuesday's high: 46*. Wednesday will start out with a few clouds but turn perfectly sunny with a high of 50. The winds will still feel chilly on Wednesday. Thursday will be sunny, windy, and 64. Friday will be sunny with a high of 69.