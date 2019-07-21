Which Texas city claims the hottest temperature on record? And how hot was it?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As summer heats up — maybe you’re missing cooler days, or, maybe you’re thinking it could be a lot worse!

Because it could be!

What was the hottest temperature ever recorded in Texas?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the hottest maximum temperature ever recorded in Texas occurred on June 28, 1994 in Monahans, which is a city in Ward County located near Odessa.

The temperature?

120°!

That’s hotter than the 113° August average for Furnace Creek in the Mojave Desert!

Fun Fact: June 28 is also the calendar day that has seen the most triple-digit heat in El Paso since 1879 — with 49 days! In fact, the day Monahans saw record heat of 120°, El Paso was also in the middle of our strongest heat-wave ever!

In 1994, El Paso had a record 23 consecutive days of triple-digits from June 23 to July 15, and the hottest day on record in El Paso was June 30, 1994 when we reached 114 ° in the Sun City!

