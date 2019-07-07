When El Paso could see the hottest afternoon of the year

Color sunset over the weekend capture by Certified Weather Watcher Miguel Vigil

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Borderland area cooled down over the weekend, thanks to an increase in moisture. Afternoon highs stayed seasonal, in the mid-90s with slight chances of storms each night.

Isolated storms hit parts of the region Saturday, and there is still a chance for late evening isolated storms Sunday evening.

Looking into the long range forecast, highs will rebound near to triple digit heat Monday, hitting possibly our hottest afternoon high so far this year by Wednesday.

El Paso’s hottest temperature this year, so far, is 103­° registered July 1st, and we could register 104° by Wednesday, July 10th.

Rain chances will be limited Monday morning , then El Paso dries out Monday afternoon and through Wednesday.

We will see another chance for isolated storms Thursday and Friday, before drying out that weekend. Highs are expected to hover near the triple digit mark all week long.

Make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors next week.