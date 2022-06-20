EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – You’ve probably seen the words ‘areal flood watch’ or a warning scroll at the top of the KTSM 9 newscasts and KTSM 9 programming during last week’s severe weather and thought it might be a mistake, however, Areal Flood Watches and Warnings are real.

Basically, an Areal Flood Watch means there is the potential for flooding over a large area. Areal is the adjective version of the noun area, not be confused with the word aerial which means of, or relating to the air.

El Paso and much of Southern New Mexico is currently under an Areal Flood Watch through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

This means the area is susceptible to flooding as heavy rainfall is expected Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Certain areas could see up to an inch of rain in a short period of time.

Remember, when you see a Flash Flood Warning you should seek higher ground immediately as flooding is already occurring or is about to occur.

If you see a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown as you do not know if the road is still underneath all that water.

Do not underestimate the power of water. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

A foot of water will float many vehicles and two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.

