We’ll See “Will It or Won’t It Clouds” Tuesday; Potentially Strong T-Showers Saturday Evening — Your 9-Day Forecast

On Tuesday afternoon, we’ll look at the clouds and say, “Well, will it rain or not?” Probably not — that’s why I put in a slight chance of drops. Las Cruces and southern New Mexico may see some actual showers.

MONDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear as the moderate winds slowly die down to a breeze from the west at 5-15 mph. Until then, expect gusts of near 30 mph on the east slopes of the mountains. The low will be 61.

FORECAST: Tuesday will start out sunny and turn partly cloudy and moderately windy. West winds will gust to 30 mph, and the high will go down slightly to 83. Though southern New Mexico has the best chance of light showers and isolated mountain storms, we in El Paso have a slight chance of a few drops. On Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Wednesday’s high: 89. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm up to 93. Friday will be partly cloudy and 94. At this point, Saturday looks to be a stormy day as moisture and instability combing for potentially strong t-showers and brief, heavy rain. Saturday’s high: 90. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated late day storms and a high of 91. Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms and a high of 92.