Weekend weather outlook: Rain and storm chances across the borderland

Humid air coming from the Gulf will keep rain and storm chances increased throughout the weekend and early next week.

A more monsoon-like pattern will stay throughout Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday morning as moisture will move from the south to our north.

Tonight, deep moisture will continue to come into the borderland, which will keep rain chances throughout the night.

Storm chances tonight, will mostly be limited to Otero County in New Mexico. But these storms do not look to become strong or severe across the borderland.

An upper level disturbance coming in from the South will keep rain and isolated storms in the forecast tomorrow.

Storms will likely be more apparent in Orteo and Hudspeth Counties.

Increased clouds and below normal temperatures will increase the chance for more storm activity in El Paso tomorrow. But, again, do not look to be strong.

The biggest threat will be localized heavy rainfall which could cause some puddling and slight flooding in flood-prone areas.

We will most likely see showers Sunday morning and afternoon, and even less of a chance into the overnight.

Keep in mind we will see temperatures 5°-10° below normal across the borderland because of the amount of humid air and cloud coverage in the area.

Monday we will start to dry and warm up quickly as our flow shifts to the west. Dry air coming in will push our humid air to the east.

Next Tuesday thorough Thursday will be dry and hot, once again. It looks like we will add to our triple digit tally at that point.

We are tracking another round of possible showers and storms starting next Thursday, through the weekend, and into early next week.

The forecast is subject to change, so make sure to stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online.