Weekend Weather on the go: Warm Saturday, strong cold front comes in Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Warm and above average temperatures are expected throughout the weekend.

Today, we are expecting to continue our warming trend that will put forecast highs 6°-10° above average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 67°, which is 10° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 64°, which is 6° above average.

High pressure to our west will keep conditions calm and winds light as they come from the west at 5-10 mph.

By tomorrow, forecast highs will warm up even more and some areas of the borderland could see highs back in the 70s.

El Paso is expected to see its first 70° day of the month. The last time we saw a day in the 70s was on November 29, 2019 with a high of 72°.

Winds are expected to pick up on Saturday as they come from the west at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

This is as our next cold front will come in from the north late Sunday.

This front will have multiple impacts on our weather pattern within the days following its arrival.

First, winds will pick up on Sunday and could easily reach Wind Advisory levels.

As of right now it looks like winds will come from 15-25 mph and gusts 45 mph.

By Monday, forecast highs will drop back to the 50s. We are expecting to see a near 15° drop from Sunday.

Although we will see more cloud coverage, we won’t have enough moisture to see any rain chances come from this front.

By Tuesday, more cold air will settle in and we are expecting to see highs in the 40s and nearly 10° below average.

This means cold air will really settle in our overnights so you can expect to wake up to hard freezes Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday morning.

We look to see more seaonsal conditions by the end of next week with forecast highs returning to the mid to upper 50s.

We could see rain chances return Thursday and possibly on Friday.

Make sure to stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest updates on conditions.