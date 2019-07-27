Weekend Weather on the go: Increased rain and storm chances

Humid air across the borderland increased as our upper high moves west.

Moisture continues to come in from the north and move toward the south tonight and into the early part of the week.

As that upper high moves further west, we will see more instability in our atmosphere. This means we will see an increase of thunderstorms across the borderland.

Tonight, it looks like scattered storms will stay near the Gila Region as well as areas north and west of El Paso.

In fact, an Areal Flood Advisory will be in effect for Grant County until 6:15 p.m. Heavy rainfall will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Remember, if you find yourself in a flooded area turn around don’t drown.

Thunderstorms will become more scattered and widespread tomorrow and Monday.

The biggest threat of these storms is the heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding.

If you live in a flood-prone area click here for information on locations you can pick up sandbags.

Winds will also be strong in areas the these storms, but do not look to be a threat otherwise.

Drier air will move in midweek, but we will keep slight rain chances in the forecast.

As of right now, it looks like storm chances will increase once again next weekend.

These rain and storm chances are subject to chance so stay updated with your Weather Authority team for the latest conditions on air and online.