Can we speak honestly about weeds? If I look a little creepy in the picture below, it’s because I have a BIG problem with dandelions. Is there a more perfect weed than the dandelion? And when I say “perfect,” I mean “perfectly horrible” for your yard. Just one puff of spores can fill an entire yard with more dandelions. What do dandelions love more than anything? Warm temperatures and gusty winds to blow around all those spores.

So what do we do to defend against these monsters? A lot of people use Weed-n-Feed. That’s fine if you only have lawn and no trees or shrubs nearby. The chemical in Weed-n-Feed can damage healthy plants. That leaves one old-fashioned alternative: PULL THEM NOW!! Pull them before Thursday because that’s when the winds start to pick up. Water the grass the morning before you pull, put on some pleasing music, make yourself comfortable, use a long garden tool, and have fun! The good thing about dandelions is that they are easy to spot with their deceiving yellow flowers and spore domes that look like tiny replicas of Reunion Tower in Dallas. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: A deck of cloud cover moves over the Borderland tonight. The winds will be light, out of the NE at 5-10 mph. The low will be 34.



FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy but warmer with a high of 69. The east winds will range from 5-15 mph for a very pleasant day. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 72. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 75. On Thursday, the gusty winds pick up as a low-pressure system comes through. The skies will turn mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few rain drops that evening. Thursday’s high: 79. Friday will be sunny with gusty winds and a dusty haze late day. The SW winds will gust to near 55 mph with the strongest gusts on the east slopes. Friday’s high: 76. Saturday will be sunny and windy with a high of 70. Saturday’s peak gust should be closer to 40 mph. A mild “cool” front blows in for Sunday dropping the high to 65. Monday will be sunny with moderate winds and a high of 62.