Wednesday Weather on the go: Winter-like temperatures today, warmer conditions in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will experience its coolest day of the week as cooler air linger from yesterday’s cold front.

Bundle up! The borderland is waking up to freezing morning lows ranging from the teens to the lower 30s this morning.

Make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes.

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes. Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

As for this afternoon, we will see a more Winter-like day with forecast highs over 15° below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 50°, which is 16° below average.

Good news, winds will be lighter as they come from the east at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 48°, which is 18° below average.

Winds will, also, be calmer today as they come from the west at 5-10 mph.

Another round of freezing overnight lows is expected tonight with lows in the 20s once again, so keep your thicker coat handy!

This will be the coldest day we see this week ahead of a warming trend that will kick off tomorrow.

By Thursday, forecast highs will return to the lower 60s ahead of more seasonal conditions on Friday.

By the weekend, we are expecting to return to the 70s across most borderland areas.

Our next weather change will come in on Sunday as windy conditions will return.

Looking ahead, slight rain chances will be possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.