Wednesday Weather on the go: Winds return today, multiple days in the 80s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will see the return of Spring-like winds as well as a warm up in the 80s this afternoon.

This morning the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the mid 40s to the upper 50s.

As for this afternoon, an upper wave will come into the area that will kick up winds across the borderland.

Winds are expected to come from the southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts at 30 mph.

This means we will stay well below Wind Advisory criteria. But patchy blowing dust could be an issue throughout the afternoon and early evening.

As for forecast highs, most areas will flirt with or reach the 80s this afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 83°, which is 9° above average.

Today’s record high is 88° and that was set in 2011, so our forecast high would only be 5° shy of this.

In Las Cruces we are forecasting a high of 81°, which is 7° above average.

Today’s record high is 87° and that was set in 1978, so our forecast high would only be 6° shy of this.

As this upper wave continues to move east, winds will stay breezy to windy into Thursday. We look to stay in the lower 80s tomorrow as well.

Calm conditions will return Friday and Saturday ahead of a cool down and more breezy conditions return on Sunday.

Looking ahead, winds will stay in the forecast early on next week as well, so hold onto your hats!

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.