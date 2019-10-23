Wednesday Weather on the go: Warmer day today, strong cold front arrives tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A slightly above average day expected today, just ahead of the arrival of a strong cold front.

Today, we are expecting a warmer day in the upper 70s to low 80s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 81°, which is 5° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 80°, which is 4° above average.

Another mild and calm day is expected, with light winds coming from the west at 5-10 mph.

This will be short-lived, as we are tracking a strong cold front coming into the borderland tomorrow.

This cold front coming in from the north will drag in a plentiful amount of cold Canadian air.

This front will be strong enough to drop forecast highs 10° tomorrow. This will put forecast lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the borderland.

Winds are also expected to pick up as they come from the east at 20-25 mph and gusts 35 mph.

Thursday night, we are expecting low temperatures in the 30s. So make sure to get a heavy jacket ready for Friday morning.

By Friday, high temperatures are expected to be in the 60s. So we see another 10° drop from Thursday’s high temperatures.

This means we are expected to see a 20° drop from Wednesday to Friday.

Temperatures by the end of the week will be 15° below average.

By the weekend, forecast highs will be back in the 70s and slightly below average.

Our next cold front looks to arrive Sunday to Monday.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.