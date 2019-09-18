Wednesday Weather on the go: Warmer and drier conditions return

Winds shifting to the west will bring in drier and warmer conditions to most of the borderland today.

Today, we are expecting an even warmer and above average day in the lower 90s.

El Paso’s forecast high is 92° which is 5° above the average temperature of 87°.

Drier air will continue to come in throughout the day, meaning we will keep rain chances out of the forecast today.

This means that we will see increased humidity in the morning, but our relative humidity will be in the 20s throughout the day.

The dry air coming in from the west will push most of the moisture to the eastern parts of the borderland, especially in Otero and Hudspeth counties.

Mostly dry and above average conditions will stick around throughout the rest of the week until the weekend.

More moisture and instability will return on Saturday, which will increase more rain and storm chances.

As of right now, it looks like we will see the chance for heave rainfall Sunday through Tuesday.

This will help cool temperatures back down to more seasonal highs.

Keep in mind, the first official day of Fall is on Monday which is 5 days away!