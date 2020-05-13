Wednesday Weather on the go: Warm, dry, and breezy today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will experience another warm and dry day this afternoon.

Another day of quiet weather remains in the forecast across the area today.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 91°, which is 4° above average.

Today’s record high is 102° and was set back in 1996, so our forecast high would run 11° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 89°, which is 3° above average.

Today’s record high is 100° and was set back in 1996, so our forecast high would be 11° shy of this.

The warmest hours of the day will come between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., so plan on staying indoors during that time.

Winds will be breezy today as winds come from the west at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Peak winds will come between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., so make sure that anything that could easily blow away is secured.

A quiet weather week is in store for us as dry and slightly above average conditions remain in the forecast.

We look to stay in the lower 90s into Friday ahead of a weekend warm up.

This weekend, high pressure will start to build in the area and will heat us up to the upper 90s Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

Our warmest days will be Monday and Tuesday of next week, as we will flirt with triple digit highs both afternoons.

Looking ahead, we are keeping an eye on rain and storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday across the borderland.

As of right now chances will remain very slim in both El Paso and Las Cruces.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

