Wednesday Weather on the go: Warm, dry, and breezy conditions return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Dry air moves in today that will warm us up to above average temperatures.

Today, we are in for a warm and dry day across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are expecting a forecast high of 86° which is 6° above average.

Winds will pick up today as they come from the southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

As of right now it looks like we will see our peak winds around 4 p.m. so make sure to tie down trash bins before heading out the door this morning.

Breezy and above average temperatures will stay in the forecast tomorrow as well ahead of a cold front coming in from the north.

Temperatures for tomorrow are expected to in the mid 80s.

Thursday into Friday a cold front will come into the area that will drop temperatures nearly 20° by Friday.

This will also increase winds to become windy throughout the day on Friday.

We will not see any moisture move in with this front so we will stay dry throughout the rest of the week.

By the weekend, we will stay below normal and in the 70s just ahead of a warm up to more seasonal temperature in the lower 80s by the start of next week.

