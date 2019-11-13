Wednesday Weather on the go: Temperatures back in the 60s, below average day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Temperatures will remain below average today, but will warm back up into the 60s this afternoon.

Today, forecast highs will be in the low to mid 60s across the borderland.

Most areas across the borderland area will wake up to freezing morning lows in the 20s and 30s, so make sure to bundle up before heading out the door this morning.

Although afternoon highs look to be over 20° warmer than yesterday, we will remain slightly below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 64° which is a 21° increase from yesterday’s registered high of 43° and 3° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 65°, which is only 2° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the south in the morning and shifting to the west at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

We will still remain dry throughout the rest of our work week as well.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s throughout the rest of the work-week and conditions will remain calm and mostly dry as well.

By the start of the weekend, temperatures look to flirt with the 70s once again just ahead of our next cold front.

This next cold front will drop temperatures back down to the low to mid 60s.

This front could, also, bring in more rain chances starting on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we will see the week start off in the 60s and eventually dip back into the 50s toward the end of the week.

We are, also, keeping an eye on rain chances next week as well.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.