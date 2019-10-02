Wednesday Weather on the go: Rain chances stick around, cooler day ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Humid air remains in the borderland as temperatures stay below normal.

Today, we are keeping a slight rain chance in the forecast.

El Paso will keep a 20% chance of showers in the forecast later this evening and tonight. Storm chances will remain low for now.

More humid air will move to the east today, which will keep isolated storm chances in the forecast for Hudspeth and Cullberson Counties.

Temperatures across the borderland will be below normal and in the upper 70s to low 80s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 79°, which is 4° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 81° which is 2° below average.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s all week, and them warm up by the weekend.

By tomorrow and Friday we will keep an eye on another threat of heavy rainfall and flooding.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.