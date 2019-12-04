Wednesday Weather on the go: Rain chances return, multiple windy days in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Our next storm system will approach today that will increase rain chances and eventually wind speeds.

Today, a Pacific storm system will come in from the west that will drag in moisture to increase slight rain chances.

We will keep a 10% chance of very light showers in the forecast, starting this afternoon and tonight.

It looks like our best rain chances will be later tonight and into early tomorrow morning until 6 a.m.

Storm chances will be low, and it looks like we will just see overcast with light showers.

As for our temperatures, we will stay in the low to mid 60s once again.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high 63°, which is 4° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting 62°, which is 2° above average.

Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph. But they will pick up tonight to 15-20 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

Tomorrow, we will see a slight chance for rain in the morning. But tomorrow, the winds will increase and become windy.

Winds will come from the west 15-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Forecast highs will be in the mid 60s once again.

A weak cold front will come in on Friday that will drop highs to the lower 60s, but winds will subside by then as well.

By Sunday, our next cold front arrives that will drop highs back into the 50s.

This front will drag in limited moisture so we will keep a slight rain chances in the forecast then as well.

This front is expected to, once again, kick up winds on Monday, and keep highs in the 50s for the start of next week.

Make sure to stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the week.