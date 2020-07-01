Wednesday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances return today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will start to transition to a more humid weather pattern today.

Rain and isolated storm chances will return to the area today as moisture will slowly make its way in from the south.

Our best chance to see any activity today will be from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Storm chances are low, but could be capable of producing strong outflow winds that could create strong wind gusts and blowing dust.

A slow increase of clouds will come into the area, so expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

A below average day is expected as forecast highs will drop to the lower 90s this afternoon in most borderland areas.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 94°, which is 2° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 93°, which is 3° below average.

By tomorrow, more low-level moisture will come into the area. This will increase the chance for scattered storms across the borderland.

Storm threats will continue to be strong outflow winds and heavy rainfall, which could contribute to decent rainfall totals.

Rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast for the rest of the week as well, so remember if you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

This includes the Fourth of July as we are forecasting a high of 99° and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Looking ahead, moisture will continue to come into the borderland from the south into early next week, and forecast highs will continue to climb to reach 100° once again.

Expect a hot and humid next 9 days.

