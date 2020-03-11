Wednesday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances possible, highs in the 70s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Above average temperatures will stick around, meanwhile our next storm system will increase rain and storm chances across the borderland for the rest of the workweek.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the lower-to-mid 50s.

Afternoon highs will return to the mid 70s and will remain above average across the area.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 75°, which is 6° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 73°, which is 4° above average.

Winds will, also, be breezy as they come from the west at 10-15 mph.

We continue to track our next Pacific storm system that will move to the east.

This system will bring moisture into the borderland today and will increase rain chances.

Most activity will stay to the west, but we will keep the chance of light showers in the forecast.

Our best rain and storm chances will come in Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

We have all of the right ingredients for thunderstorm activity. We have the heat, moisture, and the unstable air mass that could create isolated storms.

Storm threats will be brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail. Storms look to be weak and brief.

Rain totals are expected to range from a quarter of an inch to an inch throughout this time.

Throughout the rest of the week, forecast highs are expected to stay in the 70s.

Drier conditions return for the weekend and forecast highs will stay above average.

Looking ahead, we could see our next wind maker return on Monday of next week.

