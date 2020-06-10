Wednesday Weather on the go: Quiet, dry, and hotter today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A warm up to seasonal highs are expected across the borderland today.

High pressure will start to near the borderland today, which will contribute to hotter afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 95°, which is on point with today’s average high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 94°, which is also on point with today’s average high.

Winds will be light as they come from the southeast at 10-15 mph in both cities.

By tomorrow, an upper wave will change our weather pattern once again.

In fact, we will see low-level Gulf moisture come into the area which will increase rain and storm chances area wide.

Thursday will be the best chance to see widespread storms. The biggest storm threats will be strong wind gusts and small hail.

Storm chances will lower on Friday as high pressure starts to rebuild for the weekend.

Forecast highs will stay in the mid to lower 90s for the rest of the workweek, but stay seasonal for the most part.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs will flirt with triple digits and conditions stay dry.

Triple digits look to return early next week, when we could flirt with record highs by the middle of the week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.