Wednesday Weather on the go: Possible hottest day of the year so far across the borderland

Photo courtesy: Weather Watcher Javier Hernandez

High pressure will warm up the entire borderland above average today.

We are expecting to see the hottest day of the year so far today, as most of the borderland will see forecast highs 100° or hotter.

Conditions will be mostly sunny throughout the day, which will help us reach those hot forecast highs this afternoon.

Here are some heat safety tips to keep in mind for today:

Dry conditions will stay in the area today, but that will change as soon as tonight.

A shift in our winds coming from the east, will start to drag in more humid air into the area.

Tomorrow, this humid air will increase rain and storm chances in the area.

This means we will see isolated to scattered rain and storm chances across the borderland.

As of right now, we are keeping rain and storm chances at 10% for Thursday and 20% for Friday.

The increased clouds and humid air will cool temperatures off slightly, meaning we will shy away from triple digits for a couple of days.

Warmer and drier air will return for the weekend, meaning we are expecting more 100° days starting on Sunday.

We will stay hot and mostly dry for the start of next week.

More humid air is expect to come back into the area from the south, meaning isolated storms and scattered showers will be back in the forecast starting on Tuesday.