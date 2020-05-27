Wednesday Weather on the go: Near triple digits today, our next cold front in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- High pressure nears the borderland and will make for a quick afternoon warm up.

Today, a strong high pressure system from the west will start to track east.

As this system nears the area it will heat up the area and make for another round of dry conditions.

Temperatures will be at least 10° warmer than yesterday’s below average highs. In fact forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 98°, which is 7° above average.

Today’s record high id 103° and was set back in 1951. So, today’s forecast high would only be 5° shy of this.

Winds will be light as they come from the west at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 98, which is also 7° above average.

Today’s record high is 100° and was set back in 2001. So, today’s forecast high would only be 2° shy of this.

Winds will, also, be light as they come from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Westerly winds from that same high pressure system will continue into tomorrow, meaning we are expecting another near record high day.

Thursday’s forecast highs will stay in the upper 90s, and look to barely shy away from triple digits.

Winds will. also, increase tomorrow as our next backdoor cold front starts to push into the area.

This cold front looks to come into the area late tomorrow and early Friday. This will keep winds active early Friday morning as well.

Slight moisture will come into the area with this front, so we will keep a very slight rain chance in the forecast as well.

By Friday, forecast highs will return to the lower 90s becoming more seasonal.

This front will increase moisture across the area this weekend, but no rain chances are in the forecast for now.

Looking ahead, our next chance for showers will be early on next week. Forecast highs will, also, return to the mid 90s.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.