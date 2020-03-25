Wednesday Weather on the go: Near record highs today, strong winds return tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- High pressure will take off temporarily before the arrival of our next Pacific storm system.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

As for this afternoon, we will warm up quickly and into the mid 80s making for what could be the warmest day we have seen so far this Spring season and 2020!

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 86° which is 13° above average.

El Paso’s record high today is 90°, which was set in 2012, so we could end up being 4° shy of today’s record high.

Winds will come from the west at 15-20 mph with gusts at 30 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 84° which is 12° above average.

Las Cruces’ record high today is 88°, which was set in 2012, so we could end up being 4° shy of today’s record high.

Winds will come from the southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts at 30 mph.

By tomorrow, forecast highs will stay in the mid 80s and flirt with record highs again.

Our next Pacific storm system will come into the area and will act as our next wind maker.

Windy conditions are expected Thursday and Friday from this system.

As of right now, it looks like winds will reach Wind Advisory criteria and will peak at 35 mph. But, we could see them reach 40 mph, which could trigger our first High Wind Warning of the year.

Along with winds, we will see a near 20° temperature drop that will put forecast highs below average and in the mid 60s on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound by Sunday, and highs look to reach the 80s again early on next week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.