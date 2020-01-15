Wednesday Weather on the go: Near record highs today, rain chances return tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- We will see our last day of quiet weather ahead of the arrival of our next storm system.

This morning, we are seeing morning lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

It doesn’t look like freezing temperatures will be an issue this morning, as we are expecting our last day of near record highs.

This afternoon, forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and will remain 5°-12° above average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 68°, which is 11° above average and only 3° shy of today’s record high that was set in 2003.

Winds will be light as they come from the north/ northeast at 5-10 mph.

Changes will start coming into our weather tonight in the form of our next cold front.

Moisture will start to flow into the borderland from the southwest this evening and tonight, so rain chances will return to the forecast.

As of right now, it looks like we will see our best rain chances starting at 11 p.m.

Showers will last into tomorrow morning, and since temperatures will be colder it is possible that some higher elevation areas could wake up to some flurries.

Although that does not seem likely in El Paso, we are still tracking cooler temperatures to return as a backdoor cold front comes into the area.

This front will drop Thursday’s forecast highs into the low to mid 50s, and below average.

Rain chances will linger into the early morning hours of Friday, but forecast highs will return to the 60s.

Another cold front will come in right before the weekend, this will keep highs in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead, our next storm system will arrive early on next week, meaning we are tracking more rain chances.

