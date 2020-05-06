Wednesday Weather on the go: Near record highs today, first triple digit day of the year in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will rebound to above average highs this afternoon.

Yesterday’s seasonal highs won’t be long-lived, as we are expecting a quick warm up back to the 90s this afternoon as high pressure rebuilds in the area.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 95°, which is 10° above average.

Today’s record high is 98° and was set in 1997, so our forecast high would only be 3° shy of this.

In Las Cruces we are forecasting a high of 92°, which is 8° above average.

Today’s record high is 96° and was set in 2000, so our forecast high would be 4° shy of this.

Winds will be light as they come from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

By tomorrow, high pressure will warm us up even more. In fact some borderland areas could see its first 100° day of the year.

In El Paso, our current forecast high of 100° would not only beat out he current record high of 99° that was set in 2009, but it would also be the earliest the city has registered a triple digit day in history!

This would beat out the current record by one day since the earliest triple digit day on record was set on May 8, 1989.

A strong backdoor cold front will come into the area late Thursday into Friday. This front will drop highs 10°-20° by Friday.

This will be our next wind maker so expect breezy winds on Thursday (20-25 mph) and windy conditions on Friday (25-30 mph).

This front will drop highs back to the 80s on Friday and into the weekend.

By Sunday, an upper level system will bring moisture into the area that will increase rain chances Mother’s Day Sunday and Monday.

As of right now, the chance of strong storms and heavy rainfall remain low. It looks like the area will see isolated showers on both days.

Looking ahead, the heat and high pressure will return early on next week so more days in the 90s are expected.

