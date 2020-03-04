Wednesday Weather on the go: Morning rain continues, drier conditions in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- We are still under a Weather Authority Alert as the borderland is waking up to rainy and flooded conditions.

As our storm system continues to track East we will continue to see rainfall across El Paso and Dona Ana Counties, so prepare for a slippery morning commute.

In fact, an Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory will be in effect for parts of El Paso and Huspeth Counties in Texas and Otero County in New Mexico.

Because we have registered large rainfall totals within the last 12 hours, street flooding could be an issue in these areas making for impassable roadways.

Remember if you see flooding or puddling on road ways turn around, don’t drown!

Moderate to heavy rainfall could be possible in isolated areas, so give yourself some extra time for your morning commute.

The rain will continue into the rest of the morning and will dry up after Noon.

We will stay below average throughout the afternoon and will stay in the 50s across the area.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 58°, which is 9° below average.

Winds will come from the North and shift to the East this afternoon at 10-15 mph.

Something to keep in mind is that the borderland could wake up to dense to patchy fog tomorrow morning.

But by tomorrow afternoon, we will return to the mid 60s and dry conditions will overtake once again.

Looking ahead, we will kick off the weekend in the 70s ahead of our next storm system that will increase rain chances Saturday night into Monday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

