Wednesday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, warming trend kicks off

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another morning of possible patchy fog across the borderland, ahead of a drier afternoon.

Today, some areas of the borderland might wake up to some patchy fog.

Fog will be more apparent in areas of southwest New Mexico and higher elevations.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

It looks as if fog will start to die down around sunrise, and then dissipate completely around 8 a.m.

A drier and slightly warmer afternoon is expected across the borderland.

Today, forecast highs will be more seasonal and in the mid to upper 50s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 57°, which is right on point with today’s average high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 56°, which is only 2° below average.

Winds will be light across the borderland as they come in from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

In fact, we are expecting a calm and mostly dry week. We will, also, kick off a warming trend today that will put forecast highs back in the 60s by the end of the week.

In fact, it looks like afternoon highs on Saturday will run around 5°-10° above average.

By Sunday our next cold front will start to come in from the North.

This means winds will return and as of right now, it looks like we could see 30-40 mph gusts on Sunday.

This front will bring in some moisture, so we will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast on Monday.

Forecast highs will drop 10° or more across the borderland on Monday. Below average highs in the lower 50s are expected.

We will stay in the 50s throughout next week.

Stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest updates throughout the week.