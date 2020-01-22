Wednesday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, warmer and breezy day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Drier afternoon conditions return to the borderland today.

This morning, some left over moisture is lingering across the borderland. This means that fog could be possible this morning.

It looks like higher elevation areas could see more fog, so make sure to stay vigilant while on your morning commute if it’s before 10 a.m.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

As for this afternoon, dry weather will return to the borderland.

All of the moisture from yesterday’s Pacific storm system has since moved to the east.

We will see another Pacific storm system make its way into the area today, but this one will be more of a wind maker for us.

Winds will come from the West at 10-15 mph, and we are expecting to see peak winds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

As for afternoon highs, most borderland areas will warm back up into the 60s today.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 62°, which is 4° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 60°, which is right at the average high.

As for the rest of the week, we will see a warming trend that will kick off tomorrow into the weekend.

This will, eventually, put us in the mid to upper 60s by the weekend.

Looking ahead, we will see the passing of an upper low pressure system that will pass to our North by early next week.

This will increase very slight rain chances, and act as another wind maker for us.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.